Mexico nears 300,000 Covid deaths amid case surge

Mexico will likely surpass 300,000 Covid deaths this week - the highest death toll worldwide - as infections rise following the holiday season.

Fueled by omicron and unrestricted tourism, Covid positive cases more than doubled last week when many United States tourists visited Mexico.

Of Mexico’s 32 states, 11 decided not to resume in-person school classes this week.

The emergence of the highly contagious omicron variant reversed a downward trend in infections during the fall season when widespread vaccine distribution provided relief.

Some Mexican residents said people dropped their guard as the holidays arrived.

"Since December, a lot of people started to go out and there are many who no longer wear face masks," said Isauro Perez of Mexico City.

"If we don't take care of ourselves, the government won't take care of us,” he added, Reuters reported.

As of Wednesday, Mexico registered 299,805 confirmed deaths from Covid, which is likely significantly below the real toll, officials said.

Separate government data showed nearly 452,000 deaths “linked” to the virus by mid-December 2020.

Mexico has the highest fatality rate - deaths per confirmed cases - among the 20 nations hit the hardest by Covid worldwide, according to a study by Johns Hopkins University.

Laurie Ximenez-Fyvie, an expert on molecular genetics at the National Autonomous University of Mexico, said the government risked suffering “absolute failure” in handling the pandemic.

Experts say the surge of new cases could hit Mexico harder than some countries due to its low vaccination rate.

Nationwide, only 56 percent of the population is fully vaccinated.