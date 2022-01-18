Mexico: Journalist killed in border city Tijuana

Between 2000 and 2021, human rights group Article 19 registered 145 murders of journalists in Mexico

A Mexican photojournalist was shot and killed outside of his home in the northern border city of Tijuana, officials announced Monday.

Margarito Martinez worked as a journalist for more than a decade in Tijuana for several national and international news outlets, covering gang crime and violence that continues to scar the city.

The Attorney General’s office in the city’s home state of Baja California said officials responded to a 911 call to find the 49-year-old’s body outside of his house with a bullet wound in his head.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1483441237248126981 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

A journalist from Baja California said Martinez was included in a state program aimed at safeguarding the lives of journalists.

"He recently entered the protection program because he received threats," the reporter said on condition of anonymity.

Tijuana is one of Mexico’s most violent cities due to conflicts between drug gangs caught in turf wars over trafficking routes.

Baja California’s Human Rights Commission (CEDH) condemned the killing.

“Any attack on journalists constitutes an attack on freedom of expression and the right of society to be informed,” the CEDH said in a statement.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1483226394389798912 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Martinez is the second journalist to be killed in Mexico this year, following the death of Jose Gamboa last week in Veracruz.

Between 2000 and 2021, human rights group Article 19 registered 145 murders of journalists in Mexico, with seven recorded last year.

The International Federation of Journalists reported that 45 journalists were killed worldwide in 2021.