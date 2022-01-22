Peru oil spill cleanup drags on

Energy company Repsol spilled some 6,000 barrels of oil into the Pacific Ocean last week

Spanish energy firm Repsol said Friday the cleanup operation for a major oil spill on the coast near Peru’s capital Lima would take until the end of February.

Dead seals, fish, and birds continue to wash up on the shore covered in oil, while fishing activities are still suspended.

Repsol is reportedly enlisting fishermen to help clear up the environmental incident declared by Peru’s government as a “catastrophe.”

"I used to collect crustaceans, but now, when I walk to the shore, they are dead," fisherman Walter de la Cruz told Reuters.

"Fishermen used to go sell the seafood that we collect. But now everything smells like death."

The Pacific Ocean off of Peru is a significant source of marine life and seafood for Peruvians.

According to the government, Repsol spilled some 6,000 barrels of oil into the ocean last week, which the company blamed on unusual waves triggered by the Tonga volcanic eruption.

Repsol told Peru’s securities regulator SMV that oil refining operations are continuing normally and that it does not expect an official investigation to “significantly affect” the energy firm’s position.

Repsol's La Pampilla oil refinery accounts for 54 percent of Peru's refining capacity.

Peru’s environmental agency OEFA said Thursday that some 420 acres of soil and almost 300 acres of the ocean were affected by the spill.

The Andean nation’s President Pedro Castillo described it as the biggest “ecological disaster” to hit Peru in recent years.

Repsol added that it deployed about 840 people to assist in cleaning efforts.