Honduras: US embassy calls for calm after a brawl in Congress

The United States embassy in Honduras on Saturday called for calm and dialogue between lawmakers after a brawl broke out in Congress a day earlier amid a dispute over who would head up the legislative body.

"Due to the events of January 21, the United States calls on political actors to remain calm, engage in dialogue and refrain from violence and provocative rhetoric,” the US embassy in the capital Tegucigalpa tweeted.

It further urged lawmakers “to express themselves peacefully while respecting the rule of law.”

President-elect Xiomara Castro, who was ousted in a coup in 2009, suffered blows to her legislative plans on Friday.

Days before Castro is set to take office, some 18 members of her Liberty and Refoundation Party (Libre) broke ranks and collaborated with members of the ruling National Party to elect a Libre lawmaker as the president of Congress.

The dispute triggered chaotic scenes in Congress as the vote broke an agreement Castro had with the Partido Salvador de Honduras (PSH) - an allied party that helped her to victory - to install a PSH figure as the Congress leader.

Castro expelled the 18 lawmakers from her party, calling the move a “betrayal,” and threatened to refuse to be sworn in on January 27 by Congress.

She also called for Libre members from around Honduras to converge on the capital for a vigil to prevent Sunday’s election of a board that would ratify Friday’s vote.

After PSH candidate Salvador Nasralla stepped down from the race and pledged support for Castro, she promised PSH leadership of Congress.

Analysts suggest that going against the deal with PSH would likely impact Castro’s ability to prevail in Congress.