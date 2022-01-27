Honduras inaugurates Xiomara Castro as first female president

Her choice for Congress president is Luis Redondo, who was at the center of a rivalry within Castro's party

Honduras swore in its first female president, Xiomara Castro, on Thursday, with United States Vice President Kamala Harris in attendance.

"I promise to be faithful to the Republic, to comply with and enforce the Constitution and its laws," 62-year-old Castro said at a ceremony attended by international dignitaries and her choice for Congress president, Luis Redondo.

Redondo was at the center of a disruptive rivalry within Castro's Libre Party, which is in a majority alliance in Congress.

Castro was sworn in at an open-air soccer stadium, smiling widely as the blue and white presidential sash was draped across her chest.

The crowd danced and shouted as she was inaugurated, cheering loudly when Harris, tasked by US President Joe Biden to lead US policy in Central America, was introduced. Lower-ranking officials usually lead such US delegations.

"Our relationship with Honduras is an important one," Harris wrote on Twitter earlier in the day, adding she would later meet with Castro "to discuss deepening our cooperation across a broad range of issues."

Taiwanese Vice President William Lai also attended the inauguration, hoping to strengthen ties with Honduras after Castro threatened to switch allegiance to China during her campaign.

Castro met with Lai on Wednesday, saying Honduras is grateful for Taiwan's support and hopes to maintain their relationship, Reuters reported.