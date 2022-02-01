Ecuador: At least 14 dead in landslide, over 30 injured

Rains in Quito were equivalent to 75 liters per square meter, the highest figure in nearly two decades

At least 14 people died and over 30 were injured in a landslide north of Ecuador’s capital of Quito, the country's emergency response office announced on Tuesday.

Torrential rains Monday night caused a build-up of water in a gorge near the neighborhoods of La Gasca and La Comuna, sending mud and rocks down on residences.

"The figure of deceased people rises to 14, that of destroyed homes to 3, and affected families to 3," the Ecuador Office for Risk and Emergency Management said on Twitter.

On Monday authorities said nine people were missing, as rescue teams continue to search homes and streets covered by mud.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1488520041171763209 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"We saw this immense black river that was dragging along everything, we had to climb the walls to escape," said resident Alba Cotacachi.

Footage on social media showed a muddy river flowing through streets, carrying with it trees, vehicles, dumpsters, and electricity poles.

The landslide also affected a sports field where people were exercising and overwhelmed drainage systems, the Quito Municipality stated.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1488456753884942338 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Ecuador is facing heavy rains in several areas, causing rivers to overflow and affecting hundreds of homes and roads.

Rains in Quito on Monday were equivalent to 75 liters per square meter, the highest figure in nearly two decades.