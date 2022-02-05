Mexico: Protesting migrants threaten new caravan

'It's criminal... We are in the sun, without food, without a place to sleep. This is inhumane'

Hundreds of migrants in the southern Mexican city of Tapachula protested on Thursday against the slow place of government visa approvals, threatening to form a fresh caravan and head to the United States border.

The Haitian and Latin American migrants have been stuck in Tapachula, enduring lengthy waits for asylum and visa requests to be resolved.

Outside the offices of Mexico’s National Migration Institute (INM), near the Guatemala border, the migrants demanded documents that would regularize their stay in Mexico or let them cross the border without being detained.

The INM said that “there is no need for marches or demonstrations.”

"The disorder is being caused by (the authorities)... They are playing with us," a Salvadoran told Reuters.

He said the migrants would move out this week if there was no response.

Mexico is trying to stem large waves of migrants traveling in US-bound caravans.

"It's criminal they have us like this. We are in the sun, without food, without a place to sleep. This is inhumane," said a Venezuelan woman.

Many fleeing their homelands wish to reach the US, while others seek refuge and protection in Mexico.

Guatemala’s President Alejandro Giammattei said that Mexico is considering stiffer smuggling laws, days after his state’s Congress toughened prison sentences for human traffickers to up to 30 years.

"Yesterday there was communication with the Mexican Foreign Ministry, who asked us for the law so that they could try to toughen their penalties," Giammattei said.