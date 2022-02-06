China, Argentina pledge closer ties on trade, infrastructure

Presidents Xi and Fernandez signed a memorandum of understanding related to China’s Belt and Road Initiative

China and Argentina on Sunday pledged to deepen strategic cooperation on trade, currency, and infrastructure in a meeting between the presidents of the two nations.

Argentina’s Alberto Fernandez and China’s Xi Jinping met on the sidelines of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

They agreed on a five-year plan for agricultural cooperation and identified ways to grow and diversify trade and investment in the sector.

China is a major buyer of Argentine soybeans and beef and has a currency swap deal with Argentina which bolsters the latter’s dwindling foreign reserves.

Argentina’s government said that the two sides highlighted the importance of the currency swap and agreed to continue “strengthening cooperation.”

The two leaders also signed a memorandum of understanding related to China’s Belt and Road Initiative, a worldwide platform for Chinese investment in transportation means.

"This strategic decision will allow the national government to sign different agreements that guarantee financing for investments and works for more than $23.7 billion," said Argentina's government.

Other agreed-upon areas in the meeting included green and sustainable development as well as the digital economy.

China is willing to share development opportunities with the South American country and help it expand exports and upgrade its industries, Xi was quoted as saying.

Xi was further quoted saying that the two nations should deepen cooperation in energy and mining, investment, anti-epidemic efforts, and other areas.