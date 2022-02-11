Another journalist killed in Mexico, the fifth this year

US Senators Time Kaine and Marco Rubio urge Mexico to do more to protect journalists

A Mexican journalist was killed in the southern state of Oaxaca on Thursday, according to police, the latest in a string of journalist deaths.

United States lawmakers have pressured the country to step up protections as a result.

An independent journalist who ran NoticiasWeb, Heber Lopez, was shot and killed at his recording studio, police officials told Mexican news outlet Milenio.

The attorney general for the state said two people were arrested concerning the crime, said to be fleeing the crime scene, and that the investigation was still ongoing.

Lopez, who regularly wrote about politics and corruption in local government, received death threats in 2019, local media reported.

This is the latest attack against journalists in Mexico recently. In January, three journalists and one media worker were killed, and a former journalist was killed on Saturday evening.

US Senators Time Kaine and Marco Rubio have urged Mexico to do more to protect journalists, criticizing Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador for lashing out against his critics in the media, Reuters reported.

Human rights organization Article 19 reported that around 145 journalists were killed in Mexico from 2000 to 2021, making the country one of the deadliest in the world for journalists.

Article 19 called on the country's federal program to protect journalists to "contact (Lopez's) family members, colleagues and friends as soon as possible, in order to provide the necessary protection measures," the organization wrote on Twitter.