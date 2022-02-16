Anthropologist speaks on lost Jewish community in the Amazon

Shabtay says she discovered Jewish tombstones with Hebrew text at a Christian cemetery in Breves

Malka Shabtay, an anthropologist, spoke with i24NEWS on the lost Jewish community of Breves, Brazil, after she visited the region to speak with the population’s descendants.

Shabtay told i24NEWS that she traveled to Brazil “to continue my research that I began in 2010, with Moroccan Jews in Amazonia who immigrated there since the 18th century.”

The anthropologist said 1,000 Jewish families immigrated from Morocco to Amazonia, arriving as foreign workers, and that there are 14 Jewish cemeteries in the region.

“I got a call, an invitation, to come and visit Breves… a city in the archipelago of Marajó… telling me that there are descendants of Moroccan Jews throughout this area,” the anthropologist told i24NEWS.

She traveled to the municipality to speak with these individuals, who Shabtay says now practice other religions and live as Evangelicals or Catholics.

“I started interviewing people to understand - what does it mean to be descendants of Moroccan Jews… when their Jewish practices have been stopped,” Shabtay said.

She wanted to understand why the Breves Jewish community differed from the groups found in the Brazilian cities of Belém and Manaus, who still practice Judaism.

While visiting an active Christian cemetery in Breves, Shabtay also said that she discovered Jewish tombstones inscribed with Hebrew text among the graves there.

The anthropologist was able to read and identify the names of the Jewish families buried there.