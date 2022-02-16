Brazil: At least 44 dead from heavy rains in tourist town

The amount of rain on Tuesday exceeded expectations for the entire month of February

At least 44 people died from heavy rains in Petropolis, a city in the mountainous region of Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro state, local officials said Wednesday, as rescue teams continue to search for several missing persons.

Downpours flooded city streets while landslides resulted in fatalities after the amount of rain on Tuesday exceeded expectations for the entire month of February.

Up to 80 houses were hit by landslides on Morro da Oficina, according to authorities, who expect the death toll to rise.

"The situation is almost like war... Cars hanging from poles, cars overturned, lots of mud and water still," Rio de Janeiro's Governor Claudio Castro said, Reuters reported.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1493978728669618178 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The City Hall declared three days of mourning as the city is at a standstill, with displaced people being taken to schools and support shelters.

More than 300 people were forced to leave their homes.

"The water came very fast and with great force. My loss was 100 percent. Our life was already tough with the pandemic and less movement, and this tragedy still comes," said shopkeeper Henrique Pereira.

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro said on Twitter that he asked ministers to help the city and victims of the storm, and Castro went to Morro da Oficina on Tuesday night.

Since December of last year, heavy rains have triggered deadly floods and landslides in northeast Brazil and the Sao Paulo state, threatening to delay harvests in the midwest and briefly force the suspension of mining operations in the state of Minas Gerais.