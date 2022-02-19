Ecuador approves rules for abortion in cases of rape

Ecuador is the latest Latin American country to follow suit in easing restrictions of access to abortion

Ecuador’s National Assembly on Thursday approved regulations to allow women and girls to get abortions in cases of rape, amid widespread debate over the issue in the conservative-dominant country.

The vote came after the Constitutional Court greenlit abortions in cases of rape last April and ordered legislators to swiftly regulate the procedure.

While the National Assembly adopted the rules - 75 votes in favor, 41 against - the regulations can still be blocked by President Guillermo Lasso before becoming law.

Lasso has said that he does not support abortion but will allow lawmakers to regulate the procedure as long as they don’t overstep the court.

Under the newly approved guidelines, women over the age of 18 would be able to abort pregnancies from rape up until 12 weeks, while those under 18 would have to wait 18 weeks.

Indigenous adult women or those who live in rural areas would also have to wait until 18 weeks gestation to abort.

Under the legislation, women would not be required to report their rape to the police.

Abortion rights activists said the time limits were too restrictive and would force women to still seek illegal, sometimes fatal abortions.

"The assembly has once again failed girls, women, survivors, and victims of sexual violence," Sarahi Maldonado of the feminist collective Las Comadres told Reuters.

"They put in more barriers so girls are obliged to give birth and seek illegal abortions."

According to the feminist group Trenzando Feminismos, more than 21,000 abortions take place in Ecuador each year, most of them in illegal clinics.

