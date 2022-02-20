US Supreme Court to hear ‘Remain in Mexico’ dispute

The number of asylum applications in Mexico nearly doubled in 2021 from two years earlier

The United States Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear US President Joe Biden’s bid to rescind an immigration policy that forced tens of thousands of migrants to stay in Mexico to await US hearings on their asylum claims.

Initiated by former president Donald Trump, the so-called “Remain in Mexico” policy - formally the Migrant Protection Protocols - was suspended by Biden shortly after he took office.

In August of last year, a lower court decision to resume the program was criticized by Biden's administration, saying that every presidential administration “has been in continuous and systematic violation” of the law since its creation.

The Supreme Court will hear a Biden administration appeal of the reinstatement, which was fast-tracked so that it can be argued during its current term in April, with a ruling expected by the end of June.

Trump’s administration said what it called a security and humanitarian crisis along the US-Mexico border justified the refusal of migrants seeking asylum to enter the US ahead of their hearings.

Roughly 68,000 people fell under the policy from the time it took effect in 2019 until Biden halted it in 2021.

Democrats and immigration advocates criticized the policy, saying migrants stuck in Mexican border cities faced kidnappings and other dangers.

In its appeal to the Supreme Court, Biden’s administration said it is being "forced to reinstate and continue implementing indefinitely a controversial policy" that exposes migrants to safety risks, harms relations with Mexico, and is not the best tool for deterring illegal immigration.

The number of asylum applications in Mexico nearly doubled in 2021 from two years earlier.