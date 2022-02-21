Dominican Republic building wall on border with Haiti

Haiti is one of the poorest nations in the Americas while the politically-stable Dominican Republic prospers

The Dominican Republic on Sunday began building a wall that will span nearly half of the 244 miles-long border with Haiti to stop irregular immigration and the smuggling of goods, weapons, and drugs.

While the two countries share the island of Hispaniola, they are significantly different in terms of development.

Crime-plagued Haiti is one of the poorest nations in the Americas while the popular Caribbean tourist destination Dominican Republic has prospered amid political stability.

Many Haitians illegally cross the border with their only land neighbor in search of work.

"The benefit for both nations will be of great importance," said Dominican President Luis Abinader.

Some 500,000 Haitians and tens of thousands of their descendants live in the Dominican Republic, according to an immigration survey in 2018.

Abinader suggested that the border wall will reduce the smuggling of commercial goods, weapons, and help fight organized crime in both nations.

He began the project of building a 100-mile wall ahead of the anniversary of the Dominican Republic’s independence from Haiti in 1844.

The first phase of the project will be completed within nine months, the leader said.

Planned to be almost eight inches thick and nearly 13 feet high, the concrete wall will be topped by a metal mesh and will have fiber optics for communications, movement sensors, cameras, radars, and drones.

There will also be 70 watchtowers and 41 access gates for patrolling.