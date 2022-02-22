Top Colombia court decriminalizes abortion

The decision adds Colombia to a list of Latin American countries that recently liberalized abortion access

A top constitutional court in Colombia voted on Monday to decriminalize abortion until 24 weeks of gestation, a victory for abortion rights groups that sued for the removal of the procedure from the penal code.

The decision adds Colombia to a list of Latin American countries that recently liberalized abortion access, including Mexico and Ecuador.

Abortion was partially legalized in Colombia in 2006, allowing for it only in cases of rape, fatal fetal deformity, or for the health of the woman, without any time limits.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1495879537300811785 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Under Monday’s ruling, women will not be prosecuted for seeking abortions up to 24 weeks of being pregnant.

According to the court’s statement, the time limit will not apply to the three conditions laid out above.

The court added that Congress and the government must implement policies to protect the rights of pregnant women, including family planning services, eliminating obstacles to abortion care, and helping with adoptions.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1495907339882442755 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Around 90 percent of abortions in the country take place illicitly, the Causa Justa coalition estimated, which sued for decriminalization in September 2020.

Abortion rights advocates said the decision was not the end to their fight for full legalization.

"We hope that the next step for Colombia will be the total decriminalization of abortion, in order to protect women's reproductive autonomy at all times," said Nancy Northup, president of the Center for Reproductive Rights.

Some 350 women in Colombia were convicted or sanctioned for abortions between 2006 and 2019, including at least 80 girls under 18-years-old, according to Causa Justa.