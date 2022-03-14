Peru: Students return to classrooms after two year Covid delay

'This day is possible after the joint work of the entire educational community'

Peru on Monday restarted in-person classes for the first time in two years after a lengthy suspension prompted by the global Covid pandemic.

Some 4.2 million children in the public system and three million children taught in private institutions will progressively return to their classes, the education ministry said on Twitter.

This gradual process of reintroducing students to in-person education will last until March 28, when all children will be back at school.

“Everyone returns safe and secure to school! 54,791 schools in 18 regions return to face-to-face classes,” the ministry announced on Monday, expressing gratitude to the local efforts which enabled students to resume their in-person classes.

“This day is possible after the joint work of the entire educational community.”

Children in the country have been out of their schools since March 16, 2020.

In January, the government began vaccinating children aged five to 11 years old in preparation for a return to in-person education.

Peru has the world's highest Covid death rate, with more than 6,400 fatalities per million people, according to a recent AFP count.

Leftist President Pedro Castillo said it was an "immense joy" for children to return to classes as he joined some pupils in the San Martin region.

Peru has registered 3.5 million Covid cases and more than 211,000 deaths amongst its 33 million population.