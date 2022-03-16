Rescuers recover two dead bodies after Peru landslide

'We managed to recover the body of one adult, a man, and a one-month-old girl'

Rescuers digging through a landslide in northern Peru said Wednesday they found two dead bodies, including a one-month-old baby.

A landslide Tuesday in the town of Retamas, around 310 miles north of Lima, buried several homes and trapped at least eight people, authorities said.

"We managed to recover the body of one adult, a man, and a one-month-old girl," said Jose Rivas, the spokesman for the police rescue body.

"Most probably he was trying to protect the girl and the landslide buried both of them."

Rivas said the bodies were found in the rubble of a market.

Defense Minister Jose Gavidia said there were eight people, including three children, missing.

On Tuesday, authorities said there were 15 people missing from the mining village of around 5,000.

Gavidia also corrected a claim from Tuesday by La Libertad governor Manuel Llempen, who said at least 60 homes were buried, lowering that figure to "about seven."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1503984882355257345

Rescue efforts went on all night from Tuesday to Wednesday with only a couple of hours' break.

Peruvian President Pedro Castillo arrived at the village on Wednesday morning to supervise rescue efforts.

"In Peru we lack a risk map, there are people who dare to put a roof over a river or drill a hole in a hill to make homes," said Castillo, referring to poor people with no other option than to build makeshift homes in precarious places.

In 2009, at least 13 people, including one child, were killed by another landslide in Retamas, which is considered a high-risk area.