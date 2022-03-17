Argentina to mark 30 years since Israel embassy attack

Buenos Aires bombing of diplomatic mission killed 29 people, wounded 242

Argentina on Thursday will mark the 30th anniversary of the bombing of the Israeli embassy in Buenos Aires that killed 29 people and wounded 242.

On March 17, 1992 a pickup truck driven by a suicide bomber smashed into the front of the embassy, destroying the building.

For the first time in two years since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the ceremony will be held in person. It is scheduled to take place where the diplomatic headquarters stood in the square at Arroyo and Suipacha streets.

The victims will be remembered in an afternoon ceremony. Most of the casualties were Argentine civilians, with four Israelis dead in what is up to now the deadliest attack on an Israeli diplomatic mission.

A group called Islamic Jihad Organization claimed responsibility for the attack.

Officials from Argentina and Israel are scheduled to speak at the commemoration, including Argentina's Minister of Justice and Human Rights Martín Soria; Israel’s Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar; the Israeli ambassador to Argentina, Galit Ronen; and Miri Ben Zeev Koren, representing the next of kin of the victims.

Other local and national dignitaries are expected to attend the event, which will include floral offerings and two prayers: Father Rodrigo Valdéz of the Madre Admirable parish will offer a prayer and a relative of one of the victims will recite the Kaddish, the Jewish prayer for mourning.

A musical presentation in Spanish and Hebrew will conclude the ceremony.