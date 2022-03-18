Argentina Senate approves $45b debt deal with IMF

The agreement replaces a $57 billion program from 2018 that Argentina failed to pay due to economic turmoil

Argentina’s Senate on Thursday approved a $45 billion debt deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to avoid another default for the economically battered country.

The debt restructuring deal backed by President Alberto Fernandez was passed with 56 senators voting in favor and 13 against following an extended debate.

It now needs to be signed off by the IMF board for implementation.

The agreement lays out a new schedule of financing over a 30-month period to replace a $57b program from 2018 that the South American country failed to pay after years of recession, inflation, and capital flight.

Repayments would be made between 2026 and 2034.

Apart from broad support from the center-right opposition party, some ruling party lawmakers opposed the deal, citing attached economic strings such as reducing the fiscal deficit, raising interest rates, and cutting energy subsidies.

"This agreement will allow us to accumulate reserves, which will favor Argentina's exchanges with the world and will allow sustained growth," Senator Sandra Mendoza said.

Roberto Basualdo of the opposition alliance Together for Change told Reuters that the deal was key to any future economic expansion.

"We need to grow and the only way to grow is to be in international markets.”

Other lawmakers suggested that the new financial framework removes the worst-case scenario for near-term economic prospects.

Fernandez wants a quick approval of the agreement ahead of a $2.8b payment due to the IMF at the beginning of next week and billions more later this year.