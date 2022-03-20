Brazil judge gives Telegram instructions for lifting suspension

Brazil's leader Jair Bolsanaro, facing low popularity ahead of elections, counts on Telegram to rally his base

A supreme court judge in Brazil who ordered a suspension of the popular messaging app Telegram gave it 24 hours on Saturday to enact changes for the order to be lifted.

The government appealed the ruling from the judge against Telegram, a favorite communications channel of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro.

Citing what he called Telegram's failure to comply with orders from Brazilian authorities and remove messages found to contain disinformation, Judge Alexandre de Moraes on Thursday ordered the app blocked immediately in Brazil.

"Telegram's disrespect for Brazilian law and repeated failure to comply with countless court decisions... is completely incompatible with the rule of law," wrote Moraes.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1505427668312813568 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

On Saturday, after Telegram apologized for not complying with authorities' previous orders, the judge spelled out steps the app had to take to be in the clear again.

These include appointing a legal representative in Brazil, erasing some profiles, and spelling out what measures it will take to fight disinformation.

The decision comes as Bolsonaro, who is gearing up to seek reelection in October, faces a slump in popularity.

With more than a million followers on Telegram, he is counting on the app to rally his base.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1504904204808339472 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Moraes said Telegram repeatedly refused to comply with rulings and requests from police, the Superior Electoral Tribunal, and the Supreme Court itself.

Mobile operators in Brazil are alerting customers that the app would be blocked beginning Monday.

The Dubai-based instant messaging platform is installed in some 53 percent of Brazilian cell phones and is the country’s fastest-growing app, according to election officials.