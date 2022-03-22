Cuba: Long lines for fuel spark concerns over supply

'This is a situation that repeats itself every three months... and the problem is never resolved'

Concerns over fuel supply in Cuba grew on Monday as long lines formed at gas stations in Havana amid an economic crisis that is already hindering food and medicine supplies.

Geobel Quintero, program director for the Matanzas provincial government told reporters that rationing of fuel began in that province on Sunday, but downplayed the severity of the shortfall and blamed it on distribution issues.

"This is not a consequence of a fuel deficit in the country," Quintero told Giron newspaper.

"This is a temporary problem."

Quintero said that Transcupet, which provides fuel to Cuba's service stations, was working with 62 percent of its delivery trucks, and that logistical issues hampered distribution.

"I've been here since seven this morning, and now it's 11:30, four hours," said Jorge Paez, a self-employed worker waiting in a half-mile-long line to fuel up his Soviet-era motorcycle.

"This is a situation that repeats itself every three months... and the problem is never resolved."

YAMIL LAGE / AFP People queue to buy fuel at a gas station in Havana, Cuba, on September 19, 2019.

Officials in Cuba blame the decades-long US embargo and the more recent sanctions imposed by former president Donald Trump, complicating foreign imports of fuel to the island.

According to experts, Cuba's fuel crisis is also the result of declining domestic production, limited refining capacity, and reliance on ally Venezuela, which is suffering economic problems of its own.

The long lines to fuel-up reflect a deepening economic crisis that flared up in 2019 and worsened with the Covid pandemic.