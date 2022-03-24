Mexico aims to punish officials leaking crime scene images

The bill is aimed at forensic experts, police officers, and investigators rather than the media

Mexico's lower house of Congress approved a bill to punish officials who release images of crime victims - a move prompted by leaked photographs of a brutal femicide that shocked the country.

The legislation, known as Ingrid's Law, was voted through late Wednesday by the Chamber of Deputies but still needs to be passed by the upper house, the Senate.

It follows the case of 25-year-old Ingrid Escamilla who was murdered and skinned by her partner in Mexico City in February 2020, triggering public outrage.

Images of her mutilated body were published in tabloid newspapers, sparking protests in the capital.

AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme Women hold banners emblazoned with images of gender violence victims including Ingrid Escamilla, top banner, at the apartment building where she was slain and mutilated, in Mexico City, Mexico, on February 15, 2020.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum at the time called for those responsible for leaking the photographs to be brought to justice.

Under Ingrid's Law, public servants who disseminate images, audios, videos, documents or information on criminal investigations, personal conditions of victims or the circumstances of crimes could face up to 10 years in prison.

The bill is aimed at forensic experts, police officers and investigators rather than the media which publishes images of crime victims.

Mexico has seen an increase in violence against women, including 1,006 murders categorized as femicides in 2021, compared with 978 in 2020, according to official figures.