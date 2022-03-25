US ambassador urges Mexico to side with Ukraine in Russia conflict

'We have to be in solidarity with Ukraine and against Russia,' says Ken Salazar, US ambassador to Mexico

The United States ambassador to Mexico on Thursday urged Mexican lawmakers to join the US in supporting Kyiv against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

This comes a day after his Russian counterpart encouraged Mexico to defy "Uncle Sam."

"The Russian ambassador was here yesterday making a lot of noise about how Mexico and Russia are so close. This, sorry, can never happen. It can never happen," US Ambassador Ken Salazar said in remarks at Mexico's lower house of Congress on Thursday, according to Reuters.

"We have to be in solidarity with Ukraine and against Russia," he said before invoking the history of World War II.

"I remember very well that during the Second World War, there was no distance between Mexico and the United States; both were united against what Hitler was doing," he added.

Mexico's Congress approved a formal resolution of war against the Axis powers in May 1942, about half a year after the United States declared war on Germany.

Salazar's statement comes after Russia's ambassador to Mexico, Viktor Koronelli, addressed lawmakers at a newly inaugurated "Mexico-Russia friendship committee" on Wednesday.

"On the orders of Uncle Sam, Mexico will never answer 'Yes, Sir'" Koronelli said, drawing applause from some legislators, Reuters reported.

"Russia did not begin this war; it is finishing it," Koronelli said.