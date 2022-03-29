Peru's Castillo survives impeachment vote in Congress

'I am loyal to my commitments, values and principles,' Castillo says

Peru's President Pedro Castillo survived an impeachment vote in Congress on Monday, the attempt falling short of votes needed to oust the leader.

This comes eight months after Castillo took office.

Overall, 55 lawmakers out of 130 in the unicameral Congress voted in favor of the impeachment. Congress needed 87 votes to oust Castillo.

Castillo is a former teacher from a peasant farming family, narrowly winning last year's election. He has been facing accusations of graft that he vehemently denies and, last year, survived an attempt to impeach him.

AP Photo/Martin Mejia Supporters of Peru's President Pedro Castillo rally outside Congress where lawmakers voted to proceed with impeachment proceedings against Castillo, in Lima, Peru, March 28, 2022.

"Unfortunately, a bid to oust me through impeachment has become the central axis of the political and journalistic agenda since my election; this cannot continue," Castillo said in a speech to lawmakers before the vote, according to Reuters.

He was adamant he had not broken the law since taking office, calling for unity to deal with the political and economic crisis. He cited the invasion of Ukraine as exacerbating problems in the world's second-biggest copper-producing country.

"I am aware we all make mistakes and have defects, but I am loyal to my commitments, values and principles," he said, Reuters reported.

"Members of Congress, I ask that you vote for democracy, vote for Peru, vote against instability."

Castillo is facing a plummeting approval rating, hovering around 25 percent, according to an IEP poll.