Mexico halts gas subsidy as US drivers cross border for deals

Mexico, which has been subsidizing gasoline to soften prices spikes, said on Saturday that the policy would not apply in the region bordering the United States this week, citing shortages as more Americans drive south to fill their tanks.

The suspension of the subsidy from April 2-8 covers cities in the border states of Tamaulipas, Nuevo Leon, Coahuila, Chihuahua, Sonora, and Baja California which includes Tijuana, one of the world’s busiest border crossings.

Mexico’s finance ministry said the state was experiencing a shortage in gasoline in the area “from an imbalance between supply and demand.”

"In the United States, gasoline prices are higher than in Mexico, and citizens of that country cross the border to stock up," the ministry said.

With fuel prices surging from the Ukraine-Russia war, more people living in the US are finding cheaper gas across the border in Mexico.

Mexico’s subsidy was championed by the government of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who has long promised to insulate consumers from sharp price hikes at gas stations.

Deputy Finance Minister Gabriel Yorio told Reuters that Mexico planned to use the extra revenue from higher oil prices to subsidize domestic gas and diesel prices.