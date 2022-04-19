Mexico halts anti-narcotics unit in blow to US cooperation

The closure 'will mean more drugs going to the United States and more violence in Mexico'

Mexico disbanded an anti-narcotics unit that for 25 years worked hand-in-hand with the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to tackle organized crime, in a major blow to bilateral security cooperation.

The group was one of the Sensitive Investigative Units (SIU) operating in about 15 countries, trained by the DEA but under the control of national governments.

Officials in the United States tout the SIU as invaluable in dismantling powerful smuggling rings and busting drug lords around the world.

In Mexico, the over 50 officers in the SIU police unit were considered many of the country’s best, working on the biggest cases including the 2016 capture of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, then the head of the Sinaloa cartel.

The closure could hinder US efforts in combatting organized crime across its border in Mexico – an epicenter of the multi-billion dollar global narcotics trade, according to Reuters.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s government notified the DEA last year that the unit shut down, which was only recently confirmed by a DEA agent.

"They strangled it," the agent said, referring to the unit. "It shatters the bridges we spent decades putting together."

For Mike Vigil, the DEA's former chief of international operations, the curbing of security cooperation will hurt both countries.

"It will mean more drugs going to the United States and more violence in Mexico," he said.