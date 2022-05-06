4 dead, 13 missing after Havana hotel blast: official
Powerful explosion rips through hotel under refurbishment in Cuban capital
Four people were killed and 13 reported missing after a powerful explosion ripped through a hotel under refurbishment in central Havana Friday, a local official said.
The presidency, in a tweet, quoted Havana Communist Party official Luis Antonio Torres Iribar as confirming four deaths while "13 people remain missing."
This is a developing story
