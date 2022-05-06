English
Français
عربى

RadioFree

Live

4 dead, 13 missing after Havana hotel blast: official

AFP

1 min read
Breaking News
i24NEWSBreaking News

Powerful explosion rips through hotel under refurbishment in Cuban capital

Four people were killed and 13 reported missing after a powerful explosion ripped through a hotel under refurbishment in central Havana Friday, a local official said.

The presidency, in a tweet, quoted Havana Communist Party official Luis Antonio Torres Iribar as confirming four deaths while "13 people remain missing."

This is a developing story

This article received 0 comments