Ecuador’s president honored with state dinner on first Israel trip

'This visit represents a turning point in the relations between our countries,' Lasso says

Ecuador’s President Guillermo Lasso met with Israel’s President Isaac Herzog for a state dinner on Wednesday night to commemorate Lasso’s historic first visit to the country.

Herzg honored the visiting president with a toast and called Lasso’s trip an “important and deeply significant step,” according to a press release on the event.

The Israeli president expressed his gratitude to Lasso for Ecuador’s decision to open an innovation office in Jerusalem, and anticipated bilateral relations between the two countries would strengthen.

The Ecuadorian president arrived in Israel with a delegation of 100 people - including 50 specialists who will stay in Israel for the next two weeks to explore projects which focus on innovation, according to The Jerusalem Post.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1524302491961237504 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Lasso explained that his trip signals a new era in ties between Israel and Ecuador.

“My government and I, personally, think that this visit represents a turning point in the relations between our countries. The relationship with Israel depends on us, Mr. President,” Lasso said.

He thanked Herzog for the reception he received in Israel, and said that all his expectations were met upon visiting the country.

“Our door is always open to collaboration and profound friendship. Now we know much better: Israel and Ecuador are sister states. We share a desire for joint progress and for peace,” Lasso added.