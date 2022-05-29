Colombian presidential elections may bring first victory to left candidate

Opinion polls show Colombians favor a leftist ex-guerrilla, Gustavo Petro

Colombians headed to polls for a first round of presidential elections amid tensions over deep socioeconomic problems with 40 percent of the country’s residents living in poverty.

The two main candidates are a former mayor of Colombian capital Bogota and ex-member of guerrilla group, Gustavo Petro; and a former mayor of the country’s second largest city Medellin, Federico Gutierrez, who is backed by an alliance of right-wing parties.

For the first time in Colombia’s history the chances are high for a left candidate to win the presidential race as Gustavo Petro’s campaign addressed the problems of poverty, corruption and urban crime.

Colombia currently has one of the highest levels of income inequality in the world, according to the World Bank. The country’s economy especially suffered from the Covid-19 pandemic that left thousands of Colombians unemployed. The nationwide anti-poverty protests shook the country in 2020.

In 2018 Gustavo Petro lost the election to current president Ivan Duque. Last year Duque visited Israel to open a trade and innovation office in Jerusalem. In an exclusive interview with i24NEWS he praised strong ties between the two countries, calling Israel not just a partner, but “a brother.”