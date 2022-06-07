US VP touts $3.2 billion initiative to stem migration

The Central American migration flow to the US-Mexico border hit a record high in 2021

US Vice President Kamala Harris gathered $3.2 billion in corporate pledges to tackle factors driving some Central Americans to migrate north to the United States, her office said Tuesday.

The commitments form a major part of US President Joe Biden’s plan to address the “root causes” of migration from Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador – a region known as the Northern Triangle.

According to Harris’s office, the latest round of corporate investments aim to create jobs and expand access to the internet, among other goals.

However, US efforts to stem migration from the Northern Triangle have been hindered by corruption, with projects shelved and some private sector engagement stalled.

Further complicating matters, the presidents of Guatemala and Honduras signaled that they will not attend this week’s Summit of the Americas in the US, and will instead send other officials.

The latest round of pledges included $270 million from Visa to bring 6.5m people into the formal banking system, and a $150m pledge from Gap to increase materials sourced from the region.

Harris is also scheduled to promote a women-focused initiative with the private sector that aims to connect 1.4m women to the financial system and train more than 500,000 women and girls in job skills.

She will additionally launch a $50m project – the Central American Service Corps – designed to give young people in the Northern Triangle paid community services opportunities in areas such as education and violence prevention.

