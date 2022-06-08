Blinken warns of threats to media freedoms in Latin America

Blinken says Latin American governments quash freedom of press and intimidate journalists

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday criticized several Latin American countries for efforts to suppress press freedom, and said the United States would increase media protection in the region with the most murders of journalists.

Speaking at a press freedom event ahead of the Summit of the Americas, Blinken said governments in Latin America were using sweeping legislation and surveillance to quell press freedom and intimidate reporters.

He singled out Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela – the three countries that US President Joe Biden excluded from the summit because he said they were not democratic.

Blinken noted that the act of independent journalism constituted a crime there.

"No region in the world is more dangerous for journalists," Blinken said, adding that at least 17 media workers were killed this year in the Western Hemisphere, citing the UNESCO observatory for killed journalists.

Last week, British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira went missing in Brazil while reporting in a remote, lawless part of the Amazon rainforest near the border with Peru.

In December of last year, the International Federation of Journalists reported that 45 journalists were killed worldwide in 2021, with 10 being in Latin America and eight in Mexico alone.

"Crimes like these persist in no small part because the people who order them and carry them out are so rarely held accountable. That sends a message that these attacks can continue with impunity," Blinken said.

He also criticized El Salvador, which registered 62 murders in a single day in March, the bloodiest since the end of its civil war in 1992.

In response, the Legislative Assembly dominated by President Nayib Bukele's right-leaning populist party declared a state of emergency, suspending citizens' constitutional rights.