Biden pushes Latin American cooperation amid Chinese influence

'The best antidote to China's inroads in the region is to ensure that we are forwarding our own vision'

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday proposed a new economic partnership with Latin America aimed at countering China’s growing influence on the region.

As he kicked off the Summit of the Americas – marred by discord and snubs over the guest list – Biden sought to assure the assembled leaders about his government’s commitment to the region

The line-up of visiting heads of state in attendance was thinned down to 21 after Biden excluded Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua for not being democratic, prompting several other leaders to skip the summit in protest.

"We have to invest in making sure our trade is sustainable and responsible in creating supply chains that are more resilient, more secure, and more sustainable," Biden told a gala opening ceremony.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1534622743458611202 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Biden is working to increase US economic engagement with Latin American countries to give them an alternative to China.

However, his “Americas Partnership for Economic Prosperity” stops short of offering tariff relief and will initially focus on “like-minded partners” that already have US trade accords, according to a senior administration official.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1414993112821272583 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Biden also used his speech to preview a summit declaration on migration, to be rolled out Friday, calling it a “ground-breaking, integrated new approach” with shared responsibility.

Even as the US leader deals with mass shootings, high inflation, and impacts of the war in Ukraine, Biden is also seeking to press his administration’s competitive goals against China.

China widened the gap with the US in terms of trade in large parts of Latin America since Biden took office, data shows.

"The best antidote to China's inroads in the region is to ensure that we are forwarding our own affirmative vision for the region economically," the administration official said.