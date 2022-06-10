Americas Summit: Leaders eye plan to manage migration

Measures will include information sharing, visa regimes, and labor opportunities

Leaders at the Summit of the Americas are set to declare measures aimed at curbing illegal migration and helping countries that receive large numbers of migrants to cope with them.

A draft document seen by Reuters included commitments to work on convening banks to review their financial instruments for migrant-hosting countries, as well as improving migrants’ access to public and private services.

It also listed pledges by Western nations to work together to boost regional law enforcement cooperation, information sharing, visa regimes, and labor opportunities.

Some attending leaders were not poised to sign the declaration, according to a source familiar with the matter, and a summit official said some Caribbean countries would not approve it.

US negotiators are expected to work to convince skeptical governments to accept, or at least not oppose, the summit commitments.

Alongside the declaration, the United States is slated to announce several migration programs, including some tied to the hiring of temporary workers from Central America.

One pilot program will allocate $65 million in US government funding to help farmers hire workers and improve work conditions.

"We see expanding these lawful pathways as a small but meaningful part of the comprehensive strategy to address irregular migration," the official said.

While immigration is high on the agenda at the summit, the absence of leaders from Mexico and other countries that send many migrants up north raised doubts about any progress that will result from it.