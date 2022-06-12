Argentina confiscated the passports of five Iranian passengers, allegedly linked to the Revolutionary Guards

Argentina immobilized an Iranian cargo plane on Sunday, Iranian media reported. It was later confirmed by the Argentine Minister of Security, Fernandez Anibal.

The flight from Mexico landed in Argentina and was leased from a Venezuelan public airline by Mahan Air.

The Argentinian authorities confiscated the passports of five Iranian passengers on board the plane, some of who are believed to be linked to the Revolutionary Guards, according to Iran International, an Iranian television station based in London.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1535711668885389315 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Mahan Air is under sanctions from Washington, after suspicions of supporting the Iranian paramilitary organization on the US list of terrorist organizations.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is currently visiting Iran, with the two nations signing a 20-year cooperation deal on Saturday.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1535934847268577281 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The agreement stressed “the determination of the high-level officials of the two countries for development of relations in different fields," Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said, according to state TV.

Iran has become Venezuela’s top ally in boosting oil output amid US sanctions.

Last year, Maduro's government received vital equipment for its oil industry while in turn, Iran received crude and other resources.