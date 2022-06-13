Report: Two bodies found during search for missing British journalist

Phillips and Pereira were last seen on June 5, arriving at the Sao Rafael community

Two bodies were reportedly found on Monday during the search for British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira, who were missing for over a week in Brazil's Amazon jungle.

News outlet G1 reported the information, citing Phillip's wife Alessandra as the source.

On Sunday, clothing belonging to Pereira was found, including an identification card with his name. A backpack containing Phillip's clothes was also found, along with both men's boots.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the news that the bodies were found, according to G1. The Brazilian Federal Police told Sky News, "The Federal Police does not confirm this information."

The Brazilian ambassador to the UK told Phillip's family in the United Kingdom during a phone call on Monday, The Guardian reported.

“He said he wanted us to know that… they had found two bodies,” said Paul Sherwood, Phillips’s brother-in-law. “He didn’t describe the location and just said it was in the rainforest, and he said they were tied to a tree, and they hadn’t been identified yet.”

“He said that when it was light, or when it was possible, they would do an identification,” Sherwood added, according to The Guardian.

The two men were last seen on June 5, arriving at the Sao Rafael community. From there, they departed for Atalaia do Norte, a trip that takes roughly two hours but never reached their destination.

Indigenous groups say both men received threats for their work in the region, the BBC reported.