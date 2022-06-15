Argentina police search hotel hosting IRGC-linked crew

A federal judge orders raid at the Plaza Hotel, outside Buenos Aires

In Argentina, police officers searched the hotel where the Venezuelan and Iranian crew of a mysterious plane that remains stuck at Buenos Aires' main international airport have been staying.

Authorities have blocked the plane's exit amid suspicions about its crew and US sanctions against Iran.

A federal judge ordered the raid at the Plaza Hotel outside Buenos Aires.

The hotel has housed the crew of the Venezuelan-owned Boeing 747 cargo plane loaded with automotive parts.

The plane has been stuck at Argentina's largest airport since June 6.

Argentine authorities seized the passports of five Iranians who are among the at least 17 crew members who arrived in Argentina aboard the plane.

Argentina said that the government received information from foreign intelligence agencies that at least some of the Iranian crew were part of companies related to the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran - officially listed as a terrorist organization by the US government since 2007.

Mahan Air is under sanctions from Washington, after suspicions of supporting the Iranian paramilitary organization

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro recently visited Iran, with the two nations signing a 20-year cooperation deal on Saturday.