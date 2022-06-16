Brazil police find remains in search for UK journalist, suspect confesses

Phillips was doing research for a book on the trip with Pereira in Brazil's Amazon rainforest

Brazil's police found human remains in their search for British journalist Dom Phillips and Brazilian indigenous expert Bruno Pereira after a suspect confessed to killing them in the Amazon rainforest, investigators said on Wednesday.

The suspect, a fisherman who clashed with Pereira over his efforts to combat illegal fishing in indigenous territory, led police to a remote burial site where the remains were unearthed, detective Eduardo Fontes told a news conference, according to Reuters.

This marks a grim conclusion to a case that raised global alarm, hanging over Brazilian President Jair Balsonaro at a regional summit and stirring concern in the British Parliament.

Indigenous members of the Union of Indigenous Peoples of the Javari Valley gathering on the banks of the Itaguaí river in Vale do Javari, state of Amazonas, Brazil, on June 13, 2022.

Phillips, a freelance reporter who has written for the Guardian and the Washington Post, was doing research for a book on the trip with Pereira, a former head of isolated and recently contacted tribes at federal indigenous affairs agency Funai.

They were in a remote jungle area near the border with Colombia and Peru called the Javari Valley, home to the world's most significant number of uncontacted indigenous people. The region has been invaded by illegal fishermen, hunters, loggers, and miners, and police call it a key route for drug trafficking.

Fontes told journalists the "first suspect," fisherman Amarildo da Costa, confessed and led police to the human remains. Still, the other suspect in custody, de Costa's brother Osney, denied any role despite incriminating evidence.

Police are investigating the involvement of a third person, and further arrests are possible, he added.