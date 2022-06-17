Israel praises Argentina's 'fast action' in grounding Iran-linked flight

Argentinian authorities 'identified the potential threat in real time'

Israel’s embassy in Argentina on Thursday praised the “fast action” by the country’s law enforcement after grounding a Venezuelan flight over links with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards last week.

Fourteen Venezuelan and five Iranian crew members of a Boeing 747 cargo jet are currently unable to leave the country, after the plane has been held at the Buenos Aires airport since Wednesday last week.

A statement by the embassy said Argentinian authorities “identified the potential threat in real time.”

Israel “is particularly worried” about the threat of Iran using airlines “dedicated to arms trafficking and the transfer of people and equipment for the Quds Force, which are under sanctions by the United States for being involved in terrorist activities.”

Argentina raided the hotel where the Iranian crew members are staying on Wednesday.

The plane is owned by Embrasur, a Venezuelan state-owned subsidiary of Conviasa that is sanctioned by the US. It was previously owned by Iran’s Mahar Air, which is also under US sanctions for aiding the Quds Force.