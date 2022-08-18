Campaigning kicks off in Brazil's contentious presidential race

Former president, leftist Luiz Inacio da Silva, is running against the incumbent, right-winger Jair Bolsonaro

The campaign to elect the leader of the largest country in Latin America officially kicked off this week in what is being dubbed the most divisive and dangerous election since the end of Brazil's military dictatorship.

With less than two months until election day, accusations of fraud, genocide, fears of a military coup - and even the devil - have made an appearance.

This week, Brazil’s former president, leftist Luiz Inacio da Silva, known as Lula, held his first campaign rally and raged against his rival, right-winger and current President Jair Bolsonaro, and his handling of the Covid pandemic.

"You, Bosonaro, didn't believe in medicine, you believed in your lie, because if there's someone who is possessed by the devil, it is Bolsonaro. He is a liar like I have never seen anyone lie," da Silva said.

But despite the criticism against the man referred to as the "Trump of the Tropics," in the minds of his millions of die-hard supporters, Bolsonaro is known as their Messiah - Brazil’s savior.

At the rally, appealing to religious evangelicals, conservatives, and military people, Bolsonaro said Brazil doesn’t want to become an ally of communist countries, and rejected gender and sexual diversity.

"Our country respects life from its conception. Our country wants a president who defends private property. A country that increasingly preaches to its people the freedom to raise their children. We are going to talk about politics today, so tomorrow no one will prohibit us from believing in God," Bolsonaro said.

This week’s rallies highlighted the deep divides in the country of 213 million people.

The latest polls showed Lula with 44 percent of the votes against 32 percent for Bolsonaro in the elections scheduled for October 2.

This presidential race is being called the most polarizing since Brazil’s return to democracy in the late 1980s, and many Brazilians say they are voting against the candidate they fear, not for one they believe in.