Mexican president accuses Israel of protecting suspect in missing students case

Former investigator Tomas Zeron allegedly fled to Israel to escape a probe into his handling of the case

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday criticized the Israeli government, accusing it of protecting a former senior official wanted in Mexico on suspicion of manipulating an investigation into the 2014 disappearance of 43 students.

Former head of Mexico’s Criminal Investigation Agency Tomas Zeron previously denied all allegations.

Last year, Mexico urged Israel to facilitate the extradition of Zeron, who Mexican officials say fled to Israel in 2020 to escape an investigation into his handling of the missing students case, which was declared a "crime of the state" last week.

The renewed push to bring Zeron to Mexico comes after the arrest last week of his former boss, former attorney general Jesus Murillo, on charges of enforced disappearance, torture and obstruction of justice in connection with the investigation into what happened to the students from the Ayotzinapa Rural Teachers’ College, who disappeared after being stopped by police in the city of Iguala.

"Let me take this opportunity to send a respectful reminder to the government of Israel. They can't protect people like this," Lopez Obrador told a news conference, adding that Israeli officials previously sent him a letter offering cooperation but didn't take any action against Zeron.

The former investigator was accused of fabricating evidence to support the official version of events presented by the previous Mexican government after the students were kidnapped.

In January 2015, prosecutors concluded that a drug cartel mistook the missing students, who were heading to a protest in five buses but were stopped by corrupt police, for members of a rival gang and killed them before incinerating their bodies at a garbage dump and tossing the remains in a river.

This version allegedly created by Zeron was rejected by independent experts and the victims' families. Mexican authorities issued over 80 arrest warrants, seeking to detain military commanders, police officers and local authorities, who served in Iguala at the time of the incident.

Earlier on Monday, Mexican journalist Fredid Roman was found dead in his car shortly after posting online about the disappearance the students.