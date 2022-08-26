Jewish organizations slam Argentina leader for comparing Covid to Holocaust

'The pandemic has killed between one and two Holocausts,' Alberto Fernandez said

Jewish organizations condemned Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez for comparing the number of deaths from the Covid-19 pandemic to the Holocaust.

He made such remarks for the second time in three months.

"We still don't know how many people have died in this pandemic. According to the United Nations, between 6 and 10 million people have died. We don't have the exact, precise number. But anyway, we know that the pandemic has killed between one and two Holocausts. That's a ton of people," Fernandez said at a diversity and inclusion seminar last week.

The president’s remarks were criticized by several Jewish Organizations, including the DAIA, human rights organization representing Argentina’s Jewish community, the Anti-Defamation League and B'nai Brith International.

“As a human rights organization, we heard from President Alberto Fernández two statements that are inappropriate and that our institution rejects,” DAIA said in a statement posted on Twitter, stressing that Holocaust was “unique and incomparable tragedy.”

B'nai Brith International also expressed its position in a tweet saying that the president’s remarks are “simply unacceptable, and show disrespect to the victims of the Shoah.”

Earlier in May, Fernandez said in an interview on Radio Con Vos that “Humanity is not aware of what it has experienced. We are living through a pandemic, more than 6 million people died, almost the same number of people whom we will never forget [who died in] the Holocaust.”