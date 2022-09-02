Man arrested for pointing gun at Argentine VP Kirchner

There was no indication that the vice president suffered any harm

A man was arrested in Argentina on Thursday for pointing a gun at Vice President Cristina Kirchner, security minister Anibal Fernandez said.

Several television channels broadcast footage of the man aiming a gun at the vice president's head from close range as she was getting out of the car that was taking her home in Buenos Aires.

Fernandez said police would open an investigation.

"Now, the situation has to be analyzed by our scientific people to evaluate the fingerprints and the capacity and propensity this person had," he said

The gun did not go off as the man, who approached Kirchner as part of a crowd gathering around the politician to ask for her autograph, waved the weapon in her face.

The man, whose identity was not released by authorities, was detained seconds into the incident.

The president said the firearm had five bullets “and didn’t fire even though the trigger was pulled.”

