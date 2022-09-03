Argentina: Kirchner's would-be assassin has neo-Nazi ties

The 35 year-old was known to police for illegal weapons possession

The man who tried to assassinate Argentina's deputy president is a far-right neo-Nazi, local media reported on Saturday.

Argentine Vice President Cristina Kirchner survived the attack on Friday after Fernando Andre Sabag Montiel aimed a gun at her face at point-blank range and pulled the trigger, yet the weapon failed to go off.

Police said that the 35-year-old would-be-assailant was a Brazilian national with an Argentine mother.

He had previous arrests for illegal weapons possession, police said, adding they found some 100 bullets in an apartment he was renting on the outskirts of Buenos Aires.

Photos from his social networks showed the man sporting a Nazi tattoo.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1565603921929838593 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The wheel image emblazoned on Sabag's elbow is known as the Black Sun or Sonnenrad in German; it is a popular white supremacist and neo-Nazi emblem.

Thousands of messages of support poured in, including from Pope Francis, UN chief Antonio Guterres and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who tweeted "We stand with the Argentine government and people in rejecting violence and hate."

Kirchner, who was president from 2007 to 2015, faces corruption charges dating from that time.