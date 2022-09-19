Major 7.7 magnitude hits Mexico, at least 1 fatality

Tremor felt nearly 300 miles away in capital, causing panic on anniversary of two deadly earthquakes

A major earthquake hit southwestern Mexico on Monday, with at least one person reported killed so far.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said the fatality occurred in the Pacific coastal city of Manzanillo, in the state of Colima, when a wall collapsed in a mall.

The country’s national seismological survey said the 7.7 magnitude earthquake was centered 23 miles southeast of Aquila, in Michoacán state.

Residents felt the quake 291 miles away in Mexico City, causing panic as the tremor took place five years to the day after a 7.1 magnitude one killed hundreds in the country.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said there was not any major damage to buildings in the city’s capital.

Both Mexico and the US issued tsunami warnings.