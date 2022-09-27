Extremist ultra-Orthodox sect Lev Tahor has come under scrutiny for child abuse

Mexican authorities arrested members of 17 Jewish families belonging to the extremist Jewish ultra-Orthodox sect Lev Tahor, a local outlet reported Tuesday.

Lev Tahor, meaning "pure heart" in Hebrew, Lev Tahor, was founded in Jerusalem in the 1980s. It espouses extremist anti-Zionist ideology and its practices include covering female members head to toe in black robes; child marriages are reportedly a common practice among members.

The group subsequently fled to Canada, where it came under intense scrutiny for alleged child abuse. The members then fled to Central America several years ago.

According to Diario de Chiapas, this week's raid was carried out by Mexican immigration authorities near the border with Guatemala.

The detainees reportedly protested the conditions in which they were kept, described as "subhuman."

Last year documents emerged that leaders of the community, counting some 280 members, sought asylum in Iran and pledged allegiance to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.