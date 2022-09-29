Jews, Arabs host hummus tournament in Brazil

'Together we make hummus, we make peace, we make a better future'

Brazilian Jews, Christians, and Muslims celebrated their coexistence in Latin America's largest nation last week with a competition centered around a signature food in Israel and the Middle East – hummus.

The Jewish Hebraica Club of Sao Paulo in Brazil hosted the first Abrahamic Hummus Championship on September 21, coinciding with the United Nations International Day of Peace.

Among the approximately 150 participants, kippot (Jewish caps) and keffiyehs (Arabic headdress) mixed together in a good-natured atmosphere.

"It's an amazing chance to exchange ideas, experiences, and contacts. Together we make hummus, we make peace, we make a better future," said Ariel Krok, one of the organizers.

Brazil has the largest Arab population in Latin America with nearly 10 million people, while more than 100,000 Jews also call it home, including about 60,000 in Sao Paulo.

“Bringing Jews, Muslims, and Christians together over one of the most popular dishes in the Middle East has sharpened relationships and broadened dialogue between the three groups,” said Jack Terpins, the Brazilian president of the World Jewish Congress in Latin America.

Both women's and men's teams representing the Arab Christian community were declared the winners of the competition.