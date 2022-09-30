Members of Jewish sect escape detention in Mexico

The Lev Tahor members were nabbed in a September 23 raid by Mexican authorities

Twenty members of the fundamentalist Jewish "Lev Tahor" sect escaped Wednesday night from detention in Mexico following a raid targeting the group, which is accused of drug trafficking and rape, an official said Friday.

The group was being held by Mexico's National System for Integral Family Development, following a raid by Mexican police that targeted the strict Jewish sect that practices arranged marriages and full-body coverings for girls as young as three.

"They destroyed the shelter" run by Mexican welfare authorities in the southern state of Chiapas and fled, said the government agency official, who asked not to be named.

The incident occurred early Thursday in Huixtla, located about 120 miles from the border with Guatemala, according to the official.

Television images showed members of the group, dressed in white and gray robes, struggling with two guards. Some were then seen getting into a white vehicle.

Lev Tahor was formed in the 1980s, is estimated to consist of about 200 to 300 people, and rejects the State of Israel.

The 20 sect members were taken to the shelter on September 23 after a raid by the Mexican authorities on their compound in the town of Tapachula, in an operation revealed Tuesday by Israel's Foreign Ministry which said that citizens of Israel, Canada, the United States, and Guatemala were among those detained.

"A private Israeli team" accompanied police, the ministry said, while the Israeli consul "was staying nearby" in order to ensure that the members of the sect were well treated and that the children were not separated from their mothers.

During the operation, a three-year-old boy was handed over to his father who fled the sect several years ago, and both arrived in Israel on Monday, the statement said.