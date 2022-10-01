Chile’s Boric accepts credentials of Israeli envoy

Gil Artzyeli was previously dismissed by the Chilean government over the death of a Palestinian teenager

Chile’s President Gabriel Boric on Saturday received the credentials of the South American country’s Israeli envoy, Gil Artzyeli, two weeks after refusing the ambassador over the death of a Palestinian in the West Bank.

Artzyeli was initially scheduled to attend the ceremony at the presidential palace in Santiago on September 15 for the formality, but was turned away by Chilean officials in a move that Israel’s Foreign Ministry condemned as “unprecedented.”

Chile’s decision was in response to the death of a Palestinian teenager during an Israeli military operation in the West Bank, the Chilean government said, adding that the ceremony was rescheduled for September 30.

Jerusalem said the postponement “seriously damages relations," and after the incident sparked controversy in Chile, Artzyeli was summoned to the Chilean Foreign Affairs Ministry where he was apologized to.

Gabriel Boric's left-wing party won a landslide victory in Chile's presidency last year, unnerving the country's Jewish community.

The Chilean president has strained relations with the country's 18,000 Jews and encouraged them to press for Israeli territorial concessions. As a lawmaker, he backed a bill proposing to boycott Israeli products from the Golan Heights in northern Israel, West Bank settlements, and areas of Jerusalem that came under Israeli control in 1967.

During his presidential campaign, many members of the community expressed concern about the boycott as well as over demands to condemn Israeli policies.

“We are, of course, prepared to accept reasonable criticism of Israel, but what we hear from Boric is that Israel is a 'genocidal' and 'murderous' state,” Gabriel Zaliasnik, a member of Chile's Jewish community, told Haaretz.

"To make matters worse, he blames our Jewish community for Israel's actions."