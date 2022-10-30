Brazil: Bolsonaro-Lula presidential race down to the wire - polls

Most polls still suggest Lula is the favorite to win the election

Brazil's heated presidential race is neck-and-neck, as voting gets underway on Sunday. Several opinion surveys showed on Saturday right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro eroding a slight advantage for leftist challenger Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Surveys by pollsters Datafolha and Quaest both showed Lula with 52 percent of valid votes against 48 percent for the Bolsonaro. This is down from a six percentage-point lead three days before, giving the incumbent the possibility of a come-from-behind victory.

Most polls still suggest Lula is the favorite, albeit only slightly, to come back for a third term. However, Bolsonaro outperformed opinion polls in the first-round vote on October 2, and many analysts say the election could go either way.

Yet, the final opinion surveys by pollsters IPEC and AtlasIntel showed Lula holding a stable and slightly larger lead.

IPEC showed the leftist ahead by 54 percent to 46 percent of valid votes, excluding undecided voters and those planning to spoil their ballots. AtlasIntel, one of the more accurate pollsters in the first round, showed Lula's lead holding at seven percentage points.

The polarizing figures attacked each other's character and record in their final televised debate on Friday night.

Bolsonaro opened the debate by denying reports he might unpeg the minimum wage from inflation, announcing instead he would raise it to $260 a month if re-elected, a move that is not in his government's 2023 budget.