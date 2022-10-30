Brazil's Lula wins election, defeating Bolsonaro

Polls: Lula victorious with 51 percent, Bolsonaro gets 49 percent

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the former president of Brazil, won the presidency again Sunday in a neck-to-neck election against incumbent Jair Bolonaro, election officials said with more than 98 percent of votes counted.

Poll results showed Lula winning with nearly 51 percent, while Bolsonaro received some 49 percent.

Brazilian TV stations earlier reported a slight lead by Bolsonaro, in an election that saw the comeback of formerly convicted statesman Lula.

Lula was formerly convicted of corruption and served out 18 months of his sentence before Brazil's Supreme Court annulled the charges in 2021, deeming the head judge in his trial was biased..

